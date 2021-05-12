South Vermillion softball stretches winning streak to 10 straight

The South Vermillion softball team beat Parke Heritage 8-1 and 12-0 to stretch their winning streak to 10 straight.
Lady Wildcats took two from Parke Heritage
Posted: May 12, 2021 11:18 PM
