South Vermillion softball enjoying cinderella run

No one except the South Vermillion softball program expected the Lady Wildcats to make it their very first semi-state. South Vermillion will be a underdog Saturda in their semi-state semifinal against Tecumseh, but that's fine with this team. They've been underdogs the entire state tourney.
