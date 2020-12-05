South Vermillion beats North Vermillion 80-28.
The Wildcats and Falcons faced off in the Banks of the Wabash tournament.
Posted: Dec 5, 2020 12:12 AM
Related Content
- South Vermillion is Going Back to the Banks Championship
- GBB North Vermillion advances to Banks Championship
- South Vermillion takes 3rd at Banks
- South Vermillion pounds North Vermillion
- South Vermillion beats Paris
- Marshall edges South Vermillion
- Danville routs South Vermillion
- South Vermillion upsets Northview
- South Vermillion beats Cloverdale
- South Vermillion vs. Robinson
Scroll for more content...