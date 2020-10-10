South Vermillion wins 25-15 over Seeger and now sits in first place in the White River Conference.
Wildcats and Patriots square off in big WRC Showdown.
Posted: Oct 10, 2020 12:00 AM
Related Content
- South Vermillion in the Driver's Seat after Seeger win
- South Vermillion wins Paris tournament
- TH South baseball wins at South Vermillion
- South Vermillion pounds North Vermillion
- Seeger takes down Riverton Parke
- South Vermillion beats Paris
- Marshall edges South Vermillion
- Danville routs South Vermillion
- South Vermillion upsets Northview
- South Vermillion beats Cloverdale
Scroll for more content...