Mallory Hawkins scored 26 points in South Vermillion 51-32 over Edgewood.
Related Content
- South Vermillion girls beat Edgewood
- Paris girls beat South Vermillion
- Edgewood beats Brown County
- Sullivan baseball beats Edgewood
- South Vermillion beats Paris
- South Vermillion girls beat West Vigo
- Owen Valley girls beat South Vermillion
- Edgewood stuns Terre Haute South
- South Vermillion baseball beat North Vermillion
- South Vermillion softball beats North Vermillion
Scroll for more content...