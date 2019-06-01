South Vermillion gets revenge and regional title

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) - South Vermillion baseball defeated Scecina, 5-4, on Saturday night to claim the program's first regional championship since 1979.

The Wildcats had been looking forward to this rematch of the 2018 regional championship. Last year's game, which the Crusaders won, became controversial after Scecina was found to have broken IHSAA pitch count rules in their semifinal game.

South Vermillion players Bryce McLeish and Cooper Terry, as well as Head Coach Tim Terry, talked to Sports 10 about the satisfaction of beating the Crusaders.

Click on the video to see the highlights from the game and hear those post-game remarks.

With the win, South Vermillion advances to the semi-state championship. The Wildcats will face Southridge on Saturday, June 8 at either Jasper or Mooresville. The IHSAA is expected to announce the location Sunday, June 2.