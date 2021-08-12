South Vermillion football ready to take next step

After back to back winning seasons the South Vermillion football team is ready to take the next step. The Wildcats want to go to the next level and win in the postseason.
Wildcats looking for hardware
Posted: Aug 12, 2021 6:40 PM
