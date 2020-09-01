South Vermillion football off to hot start

The South Vermilion football is off to their best start since 2009. The 2-0 Wildcats travel to Riverton Parke on Saturday.
Wildcats 2-0 for first time in 11 years
Posted: Sep 1, 2020 10:37 PM
