The South Vermillion football team is in the drive seat in the WRC. Win their final two games Friday against Seeger and next week versus Attica and the Wildcats win their conference. They've won just one conference title since 1981.
Wildcat host Seeger Friday
Posted: Oct 7, 2020 11:06 PM
Related Content
- South Vermillion football controls own WRC title dreams
- South Vermillion baseball chasing state title dream
- WRC Wrestling Tournament
- South Vermillion football chasing first sectional title
- South Vermillion gets revenge and regional title
- South Vermillion pounds North Vermillion
- TH North-South Vermillion football scrimmage
- HS Football: Western Boone vs. South Vermillion
- South Vermillion football off to hot start
- South Vermillion-Parke Heritage football preview
Scroll for more content...