South Vermillion football chasing first sectional title

Wildcats host Western Boone Friday

Posted: Nov 5, 2019 11:36 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

This Friday the South Vermillion football team will try to win their very first sectional title. The Widcats host defending 2A state champs Western Boone.

