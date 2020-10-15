South Vermillion football celebrates first outright conference title

South Vermillion football has Friday night off. Their game versus Attica was canceled earlier in the week. With the cancellation that means the Wildcats win the WRC outright. Its the first ever outright conference title in program history.
Wildcats won the WRC
Posted: Oct 15, 2020 11:39 PM
