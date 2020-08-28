South Vermillion beat North Vermillion 49-0.
Wildcats knock off North Vermillion
Posted: Aug 28, 2020 11:51 PM
Related Content
- South Vermillion finallly gets their rivals
- South Vermillion pounds North Vermillion
- South Vermillion beats Paris
- Marshall edges South Vermillion
- Danville routs South Vermillion
- South Vermillion upsets Northview
- South Vermillion beats Cloverdale
- South Vermillion vs. Robinson
- South Vermillion vs. Northview
- Greencastle beats South Vermillion
Scroll for more content...