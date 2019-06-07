This Saturday the South Vermillion baseball team will be heavy underdogs when they take on Southridge at the 2A Jasper semi-state. A win and the Wildcats would advance on to state for the first time in school history.
Related Content
- South Vermillion embracng underdog role heading to semi-state
- North Vermillion football embracing underdog role
- TH South embracing underdog role at regionals
- South Vermillion softball falls at semi-state
- South Knox girls look to continue underdog role at regionals
- TH North football enjoying underdog role during state tourney run
- North Vermillion football wins semi-state
- South Vermillion beats Paris
- Marshall edges South Vermillion
- Danville routs South Vermillion
Scroll for more content...