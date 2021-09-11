South Vermillion beats Marshall

Feels Like: 65°

Hi: 81° Lo: 53°

Feels Like: 65°

Hi: 80° Lo: 53°

Feels Like: 68°

Hi: 79° Lo: 56°

Mostly Cloudy

Feels Like: 61°

Hi: 79° Lo: 52°

Feels Like: 64°

Hi: 81° Lo: 56°

Feels Like: 58°

Hi: 82° Lo: 51°

Feels Like: 65°

Hi: 81° Lo: 54°

Most Popular Stories