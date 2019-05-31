South Vermillion baseball takes chip on their shoulder into regionals

The South Vermillion baseball team opens regionals Saturday against Speedway at Park Tudor. The Wildcats have been waiting a year to get back to this point. Last year they fell in the regional final to Scecina in a controversial game. Scecina violated the IHSAA pitch count rule, but their win was upheld.
