The South Vermillion baseball team Saturday takes on Southridge at the 2A Jasper semi-state. A win and the Wildcats advance on to state for the very first time.
Related Content
- South Vermillion baseball chasing state title dream
- South Vermillion baseball beat North Vermillion
- South Vermillion baseball beats North Vermillion
- South Vermillion baseball beats Westville
- South Vermillion wins back to back baseball sectional titles
- TH South baseball wins at South Vermillion
- South Vermillion gets revenge and regional title
- South Vermillion baseball keeps on winning
- South Vermillion baseball moves to 15-0
- South Vermillion baseball unbeaten on the season
Scroll for more content...