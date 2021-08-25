South Vermillion-North Vermillion set to renew football rivalry

This Friday Vermillion County football bragging rights are on the line. 0-1 South Vermillion host 1-0 North Vermllion. The Falcons have dominated this series lately until the Wildcats won last year 49-0.
Wildcats beat the Falcons last season
Posted: Aug 25, 2021 10:58 PM
