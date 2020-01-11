Clear

South Vermillion Eight Way Wrestling Meet

The Wildcats welcomed several Wabash Valley Area schools to SV for their Wrestling Meet.

Posted: Jan 11, 2020
Posted By: Marty Ledbetter

Northview's Zack Brown and Thomas Fleming advanced to the Championship Rounds along with South Vermillion's Ian Lorey. 

