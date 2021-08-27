South Vermillion Beats North Vermillion for the Second Straight Year

South Vermillion beats North Vermillion 50-36. It's the first time South Vermillion has won back-to-back contests over North Vermillion since 2008-09.
The Falcons and Wildcats met in Clinton, IN for this year's rivalry showdown.
Posted: Aug 27, 2021 11:58 PM
