South Putnam rallied from 19 down in the third quarter to beat Parke Heritage 43-40. The Eagles stay unbeaten to win a sectional championship.
Eagles stay unbeaten
Posted: Nov 6, 2020 11:42 PM
Related Content
- South Putnam rallies to win sectional title over Parke Heritage
- Parke Heritage boys tennis wins historic sectional title
- South Knox wins sectional straight sectional title
- West Vigo @ South Putnam
- Parke Heritage volleyball wins at South Vermillion
- South Vermillion wins thriller at Parke Heritage
- TH South wins sectional title, beating Brownsburg
- TH South wins wild baseball sectional title
- TH South boys tennis wins sectional title
- Parke Heritage wins home opener
Scroll for more content...