South Knox upsets Linton

Spartans won 69-66

Posted: Jan. 31, 2019 11:42 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

The South Knox boys basketball team beat 2A, number four Linton 69-66. Noah Thomas scored a career-high 24 points in the win.

