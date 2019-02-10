Clear

South Knox narrowly misses regional final

The Spartans of South Knox girls basketball were defeated Saturday in a tight contest against Eastern (Pekin).

Posted: Feb. 10, 2019 12:01 AM
Posted By: Casey Miller

PAOLI, Ind. (WTHI) - The Spartans of South Knox girls basketball were defeated Saturday in a tight contest against Eastern (Pekin).

Check out Sports 10's highlights in the video above.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 10°
Robinson
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 21°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
22° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 13°
Rockville
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 10°
Casey
Few Clouds
22° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 13°
Brazil
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 10°
Marshall
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 10°
Wintry mix tomorrow could create slick conditions.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rivet wins regional crown

Image

North Central falls to GCA

Image

North Vermillions falls to BRV

Image

South Knox loses to Eastern Pekin

Image

Lincoln loses to Gibson Southern

Image

Vincennes Rivet wins regional

Image

Northview falls to Danville.

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

Science Olympiad

Image

Regional MATHCOUNTS Competition

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Experts: file taxes online to get refund faster

Image

Another community launches Text to 9-1-1 service

Image

200 honored at Night to Shine Prom

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation