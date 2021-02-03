South Knox made up for a 10 point regular season loss to Eastern Greene by defeating them in sectionals Wednesday 41-30.
Lady Spartans make up for regular season loss
Posted: Feb 3, 2021 11:37 PM
Related Content
- South Knox gets revenge against Eastern Greene
- Eastern Greene beats North Knox
- Eastern Greene volleyball wins five game thriller over South Knox
- Eastern Greene @ Barr-Reeve
- Eastern Greene beats Eminence
- Bloomfield pounds Eastern Greene
- Mitchell beats Eastern Greene
- Bloomfield beats Eastern Greene
- Eastern Greene, North Knox fall in Lincoln tourney
- Eastern Greene wins close battle with North Knox
Scroll for more content...