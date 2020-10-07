South Knox boys soccer beats Bloomington Lighthouse Academy

The South Knox boys soccer team is hosting sectionals. The Spartans took care of business at home during the sectional semifinal beating Bloomington Lighthouse Academy 4-1.
Posted: Oct 7, 2020 11:40 PM
