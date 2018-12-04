The South Knox boys basketball team won 54-49 at North Knox. Justin Fickling led the Spartans in the win with 22 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assist.
Related Content
- South Knox beats their rival North Knox
- South Knox beats WRV
- South Knox beats Robinson
- South Knox steam rolls North Knox
- South Knox girls beat WRV
- Eastern Greene beats North Knox
- North Knox vollyeball beats WRV
- North Knox girls beat North Central
- South Knox girls beat Washington Catholic
- Sullivan rallies to beat South Knox
Scroll for more content...