South Knox beats their rival North Knox

Spartans won 54-49

Posted: Dec. 4, 2018 11:12 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

The South Knox boys basketball team won 54-49 at North Knox. Justin Fickling led the Spartans in the win with 22 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assist.

