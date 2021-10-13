South Knox athletics shining this fall

No one in the Wabash Valley has had a more success high school athletic this fall than South Knox. The Spartans are a perfect six-for-six in sectional championship opportunities, including a four-for-four this past Saturday. On Saturday South Knox boys and girls soccer won sectionals, along with boys and girls cross country. Earlier in the fall boys tennis and girls golf also won sectionals.
Spartans are six-for-six in sectional championship opportunities
Posted: Oct 13, 2021 10:42 PM
Related Content
Scroll for more content...