Softball Returns to the Wabash Valley

The tournament begins on Wednesday July 1st and runs through Wednesday July 29th.
Eight High Schools across five counties are in the tournament giving girls, especially seniors, a chance to play for their schools one final time.
The Wabash Valley Girls Softball League host an eight team tournament for local high schools.
(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Cook
|90536
|4565
|Lake
|9719
|416
|DuPage
|9032
|470
|Kane
|7703
|268
|Will
|6686
|319
|Winnebago
|3030
|94
|McHenry
|2032
|97
|St. Clair
|1874
|135
|Kankakee
|1272
|65
|Kendall
|956
|20
|Madison
|932
|68
|Rock Island
|925
|29
|Champaign
|860
|12
|Boone
|586
|21
|DeKalb
|550
|18
|Peoria
|487
|28
|Sangamon
|426
|31
|Jackson
|332
|19
|Randolph
|285
|7
|Stephenson
|270
|5
|Ogle
|261
|4
|McLean
|260
|13
|Clinton
|236
|17
|Macon
|232
|22
|LaSalle
|216
|17
|Union
|188
|19
|Whiteside
|186
|15
|Coles
|164
|17
|Grundy
|162
|4
|Iroquois
|157
|5
|Warren
|136
|0
|Knox
|130
|0
|Cass
|129
|2
|Morgan
|128
|3
|Monroe
|127
|13
|Tazewell
|127
|8
|Williamson
|115
|4
|Jefferson
|107
|17
|McDonough
|100
|15
|Lee
|97
|2
|Adams
|87
|1
|Henry
|84
|1
|Pulaski
|74
|0
|Marion
|65
|0
|Vermilion
|65
|2
|Douglas
|52
|0
|Macoupin
|51
|3
|Perry
|51
|1
|Unassigned
|48
|0
|Jasper
|46
|7
|Montgomery
|44
|1
|Christian
|43
|4
|Livingston
|43
|2
|Jo Daviess
|42
|1
|Jersey
|35
|1
|Woodford
|33
|2
|Ford
|31
|1
|Bureau
|29
|2
|Menard
|25
|0
|Fayette
|23
|3
|Alexander
|22
|0
|Mason
|22
|0
|Wabash
|22
|0
|Carroll
|21
|2
|Johnson
|20
|0
|Mercer
|20
|0
|Piatt
|19
|0
|Washington
|19
|0
|Crawford
|18
|0
|Hancock
|18
|1
|Shelby
|18
|1
|Moultrie
|17
|0
|Fulton
|15
|0
|Clark
|14
|0
|Franklin
|14
|0
|Logan
|14
|0
|Wayne
|14
|1
|Bond
|13
|1
|Schuyler
|13
|0
|Effingham
|12
|1
|Cumberland
|11
|0
|Massac
|11
|0
|Brown
|10
|0
|Edgar
|10
|0
|Greene
|9
|0
|Saline
|9
|0
|Henderson
|8
|0
|Marshall
|8
|0
|Lawrence
|7
|0
|De Witt
|6
|0
|Hamilton
|5
|0
|Richland
|4
|0
|White
|4
|0
|Stark
|3
|0
|Clay
|2
|0
|Edwards
|2
|0
|Gallatin
|2
|0
|Pike
|2
|0
|Calhoun
|1
|0
|Hardin
|1
|0
|Out of IL
|1
|0
|Pope
|1
|0
|Putnam
|1
|0
|Scott
|0
|0
(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Marion
|11329
|679
|Lake
|4847
|239
|Elkhart
|3041
|43
|Allen
|2649
|110
|St. Joseph
|1830
|65
|Cass
|1636
|9
|Hamilton
|1463
|100
|Hendricks
|1366
|99
|Johnson
|1232
|118
|Porter
|680
|36
|Madison
|642
|63
|Tippecanoe
|633
|8
|Clark
|616
|44
|Bartholomew
|578
|44
|Howard
|542
|56
|LaPorte
|534
|25
|Kosciusko
|484
|2
|LaGrange
|456
|6
|Jackson
|454
|3
|Noble
|434
|28
|Delaware
|425
|48
|Boone
|421
|42
|Hancock
|418
|35
|Shelby
|414
|25
|Vanderburgh
|413
|6
|Marshall
|409
|3
|Floyd
|362
|44
|Morgan
|318
|31
|Grant
|285
|26
|Montgomery
|285
|20
|Clinton
|279
|2
|Dubois
|259
|6
|White
|257
|10
|Monroe
|244
|28
|Decatur
|243
|32
|Henry
|235
|15
|Lawrence
|229
|24
|Vigo
|222
|8
|Harrison
|208
|22
|Dearborn
|203
|22
|Warrick
|196
|29
|Greene
|184
|31
|Miami
|180
|2
|Jennings
|169
|10
|Putnam
|165
|8
|DeKalb
|157
|4
|Scott
|154
|7
|Daviess
|138
|16
|Orange
|133
|23
|Wayne
|127
|6
|Franklin
|124
|8
|Steuben
|123
|2
|Perry
|118
|8
|Ripley
|112
|7
|Carroll
|108
|2
|Jasper
|107
|2
|Wabash
|107
|2
|Fayette
|95
|7
|Newton
|94
|10
|Whitley
|79
|4
|Randolph
|76
|4
|Huntington
|70
|2
|Starke
|68
|3
|Jay
|67
|0
|Wells
|67
|1
|Fulton
|66
|1
|Jefferson
|64
|1
|Washington
|64
|1
|Knox
|62
|0
|Clay
|59
|4
|Pulaski
|59
|1
|Rush
|56
|3
|Benton
|47
|0
|Adams
|45
|1
|Sullivan
|45
|1
|Owen
|43
|1
|Gibson
|41
|2
|Brown
|38
|1
|Blackford
|35
|2
|Posey
|32
|0
|Spencer
|30
|1
|Tipton
|30
|1
|Crawford
|29
|0
|Fountain
|28
|2
|Switzerland
|24
|0
|Martin
|22
|0
|Parke
|22
|0
|Ohio
|14
|0
|Warren
|14
|1
|Union
|13
|0
|Vermillion
|13
|0
|Pike
|6
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|192