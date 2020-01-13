Shoe Trophy Preivew

This Friday the Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South boys basketball teams will meet with the Shoe Trophy on the Line. The two rivals have split the last six Shoe Trophy games, but the Patriots won last years and own the Shoe.
Related Content
