Shoals girls beat Loogootee for first time in eight years

The Shoals girls basketball team beat Loogootee 43-37. It was the Lady Jug Rox first win over the Lady Lions since 2013.
Lady Jug Rox pick up big road win
Posted: Nov 18, 2021 11:47 PM
