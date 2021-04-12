Sherrard no hitter helps Bloomfield beat North Knox

Bloomfield star Brett Sherrard struck out 17 batters in a no hitter Monday in the Cardinals 10-0 win over North Knox.
Cardinals win 10-0.
Posted: Apr 12, 2021 11:00 PM
