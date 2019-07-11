Clear

Sherman and Basigner excited to represent ISU in All-Star game

Two are playing in Indiana North/South All-Star football game

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 11:01 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Two Sycamores from the area in Terre Haute North graduate Jack Sherman and North Central graduate Dawson Basinger will be representing Indiana State football Friday in the prestigious Indiana North/South All-Star game.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
A PLEASANT NIGHT
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

ISU Freshman

Image

TH Rex

Image

Gage Baker

Image

TH Junior City

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Crews will remove invasive fish species during major Fowler Park project

Image

Fire up the grill: Homey's Que and Grill reopens after previous owner retires

Image

Terre Foods Cooperative holds 11th Annual Blueberry Festival

Image

Number of Indiana students graduating from public colleges on the rise

Image

Crime Stoppers: Vigo County car theft suspects

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way