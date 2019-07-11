Two Sycamores from the area in Terre Haute North graduate Jack Sherman and North Central graduate Dawson Basinger will be representing Indiana State football Friday in the prestigious Indiana North/South All-Star game.
Related Content
- Sherman and Basigner excited to represent ISU in All-Star game
- Basigner picked to play in IFCA All-Star game
- Sherman named to IFCA All-Star game
- Sycamores represented on South All-Stars
- Jack Sherman commits to Indiana State
- Jack Sherman signs with Indiana State football
- Jack Sherman wins boys McMillan Award
- Cottrell and Stadick representing Rockville in WVFCA All-Star week
- All-Star game ends in dramatic fashion
- Players enoy WVFCA All-Star game
Scroll for more content...