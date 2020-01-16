Shawn Marion says going JUCO isn't a bad thing

Wednesday Vincennes University retired the number 31 jersey worn by former Trail Blazer great Shawn Marion. Marion later went on to play in the NBA for 16 seasons. He won a title and was a four-time all-star. These days a lot of people look down on going the junior college route, but Marion says going JUCO is not a bad thing.
