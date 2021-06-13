Shakamak's Offense Propels the Lakers into the State Finals

For the eighth time in school history, the Shakamak Lakers baseball team is playing for a State championship. The Lakers road to Victory Field has been paved by the offense. Shakamak has scored 62 runs so far this post season, while only giving up three runs in return.
Shakamak will take on Washington Township for the Class 1A State Finals on Monday, June 21st at Victory Field.
Posted: Jun 13, 2021 11:46 PM
