Shakamak wins softbal sectional title for Coach Shipman

The Shakamak softball team beat Clay City 8-6 to win their second sectional title in the last three years. The win was for Lady Lakers head coach B.A. Shipman who's retiring at the end of the year after 11 seasons.
