Shakamak ready to add to baseball legacy

On Monday Shakamak will face Washington Township in the 1A state baseball finals at Victory Field. It'll mark the eighth state championship appearance for the Lakers, who have already won two 1A state titles.
Lakers will play for 1A state title
Posted: Jun 14, 2021 10:53 PM
