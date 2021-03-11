Shakamak embracing underdog role

The Shakamak boys basketball team shocked everyone winning sectoinals. The 10-12 Lakers will look to do it again Saturday at the 1A Martinsville regional. Shakamak is heavy underdogs against 1A, number eight Indy Tindley.
No one giving Lakers chance heading into regionals
Posted: Mar 11, 2021 6:35 PM
