Shakamak baseball ready for semi-state

Shakamak Saturday will face Borden in a 1A semi-state matchup at Plainfield. The Lakers will be looking to advance to state for the first time since 2015.
Laker face Borden
Posted: Jun 9, 2021 11:06 PM
