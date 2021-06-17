Shakamak baseball playing for Scott Burris

The Shakamak baseball team will take to the diamond Monday at Victory Field for the 1A state championship not only playing for their community, but one special member of it.

Back on May 30th Lakers coach and super fan Scott Burris suffered a stroke. It left scott paralyzed on the left side of his body. He has remained in the hospital since. Its been tough on Scott to not only miss his son Logan, who's a senior playing, but all the Laker players he coached in little league.

So after their sectional, regional and semi-state wins the Shakamak team took Scott the trophies at the hospital to celebrate. The team hopes next week to take him the 1A state championship trophy.

Doctors have said Scott is making progress and they believe he'll make a full recovery. If you'd like to help Scott with bills while he recovers in the hospital you can. There is a softball game taking place in Jasonville in Scott's honor later this summer. The info is below.

AUG 14 AT 8 AM EDT – AUG 15 AT 5 PM EDT

Softball tournament for Scott Burris

Free · Hanna Field