Shakamak Baseball Claims Their Program's Eighth Semi-State Crown

Shakamak cruises to victory over Borden by a final of 11-1 in six innings.
The Lakers are heading back to Victory Field for the first time since 2015.
Posted: Jun 13, 2021 12:25 AM
