Shafford reaches 1,000 point club in Linton win over Shakamak

The Linton girls basketball team beat Shakamak 93-28. Junior Vanessa Shafford scored 24 points to reach 1,000 points in her career. She's just the third Lady Miners player to reach this milestone and the first since the 1980's.
