Linton senior Vanessa Shafford was named to the Supreme 15 by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association. This is the honest honor and goes to the top 15 players in the state.

Other area girls players that earned All-State includes:

Linton - Haley Rose

Linton - Aubrey Burgess

Loogootee - Kalea Fleming

Loogootee - Brooklyn Jones

Loogootee - Kylie VanHoy

Washington - Kencia Levasseur

Washington - Alaina Thorne

TH North - Zoe Stewart