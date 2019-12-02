Several Sycamores earn All-MVFC honors

Indiana State football had several players earn All-MVFC. Wide receiver Dante Hendrix, linebacker Jonas Griffith and return specalist Dakota Caton were named First Team All-MVFC. Running back Dominique Dafney, center Wyatt Wozniak and kicker Jerry Nunez earned Second Team All-MVFC.
