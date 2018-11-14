Seven local athletes sign to division one schools

Wednesday marked the start of the 2018 fall national signing period. The Wabash Valley had seven athletes sign their letter of intents with division one schools.
West Vigo senior Jake Lautenschlager - Purdue baseball
TH North senior Liz Humphrey - Indiana State soccer
TH North senior Chloe Mason - Indiana State volleyball
TH South senior Lauren England - Indiana State Track & Field
TH South senior Aspara Sakbun - Ball State swimming
Northview senior Madeline Richey - Indiana State softball
Northview senior Alli Cook - IUPUI volleyball
