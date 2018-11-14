Seven local athletes sign to division one schools

Wednesday marked the start of the 2018 fall national signing period. The Wabash Valley had seven athletes sign their letter of intents with division one schools.

West Vigo senior Jake Lautenschlager - Purdue baseball

TH North senior Liz Humphrey - Indiana State soccer

TH North senior Chloe Mason - Indiana State volleyball

TH South senior Lauren England - Indiana State Track & Field

TH South senior Aspara Sakbun - Ball State swimming

Northview senior Madeline Richey - Indiana State softball

Northview senior Alli Cook - IUPUI volleyball