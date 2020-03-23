Seniors talk IHSAA cancelling boys basketball state tourney

Last week the IHSAA had to make the tough decision to cancel the remainder of the boys basketball state tourney because of the Coronavirus. 64 teams including Washington, Linton, Parke Heritage, Bloomfield and Barr-Reeve all had their seasons cut short. Seniors from each of those teams talked to Sports 10 about the abrupt ending.
