Last week the IHSAA had to cancel the boys basketball state tournament in the regional round because of the Coronavirus. Numerous teams around the state including local schools Barr-Reeve, Bloomfield, Parke Heritage, Linton and Washington didn't get to finish their seasons. Many seniors in the area talked about what a privilege it was to play Indiana High School basketball.
Related Content
- Seniors reflect on playing Indiana High School Basketball
- Indiana High School basketball practice gets underway
- Rose Men's Basketball Wins on Senior Day
- Girls high school basketball sectional luncheon
- ISU men's basketball to play Colorado
- Indiana State wins on senior day
- Steve Brett selected for Indiana High School Basketball Hall of Fame
- From Nigeria to Indiana State, Chris Agbo has overcome a lot to play basketball
- Seniors talk IHSAA cancelling boys basketball state tourney
- Southwestern Indiana Conference Basketball kicks off
Scroll for more content...