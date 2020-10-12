Sellers Commits to IUPUI

Terre Haute South Senior Canaan Sellers has committed to play tennis next fall at IUPUI.
Terre Haute South Braves Boys Tennis Star goes D-1.
Posted: Oct 12, 2020 6:42 PM
