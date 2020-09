The Seattle Seahawks have announced their practice squad players, it includes former Terre Haute South QB Danny Etling. Etling signed with Seattle on August 18th. They released him Saturday when they trimmed their roster to 53 for the start of the regular season.

So far during his NFL career Etling has spent most of his time on practice squads with the Patriots, Falcons and Seahawks. He did dress one regular season game in 2019 in Atlanta.