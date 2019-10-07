Sasha Thompson has put together legendary soccer career in Terre Haute

The Terre Haute North girls soccer team opens sectionals Tuesday against their rival Terre Haute South in the 3A Martinsville sectional. Its hard to believe, but the next time the Lady Patriots loss it'll mark the end of the great career for Sasha Thompson. The Terre Haute North senior holds the school record for goals with 88. Her head coach Kyle Baker says she's not only the best player to come through Terre Haute North, but Terre Haute in general.