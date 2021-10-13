Sasha Thompson doing big things for Sycamore soccer

Former Terre Haute North star Sasha Thompson has developed into one of the top players on the Sycamore women's soccer team. The sophomore this season is tied for the team lead in goals and points. She's also tied for third in the MVC in goals.
Posted: Oct 13, 2021 10:38 PM
