Sara Dickey on bike tour across the country

Former Riverton Parke basketball star Sara Dickey joined a group and is riding the TransAmerica bicycle route. They started May 22nd in Virginia and will end in August in Oregon, traveling nearly 4,000 miles.
Former RP star riding 4,000 miles
Posted: Jul 19, 2021 11:10 PM
